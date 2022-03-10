Radhe Shyam Dialogue Promo: A Tiff Between Prabhas And Jagapathi Babu Looks Interesting

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas most-awaited movie Radhe Shyam is releasing tomorrow in the theatres worldwide after getting postponed for a couple of times. To raise the expectations on the movie, the makers dropped a dialogue promo and created noise on social media…



Along with the video, they also wrote, "నాకు రెండోసారి చూసే అలవాటులేదు.. #RadheShyam in theatres from tomorrow. https://youtu.be/vlaf9_IvOBE".

Going with the dialogue promo, after Prabhas checking the palm of Jagapathi Babu, he says something about the future but Jagapathi Babu asks him to check once again while Prabhas says that he doesn't need to check for the second time.

Dialogue promo 6…

Radhe Shyam movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and also has Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perana. But their union brings destruction to the world. This is the main plot of the movie… It is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Radhe Shyam movie will be out on 11th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!

Along with these movies, Prabhas is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K movies.