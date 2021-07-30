Radhe Shyam: The Release Date Of This Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer Is Out!

It is all known that Radhe Shyam is the most awaited movie of the season. After the failure of Saaho, all the fans of this Pan Indian star are keeping hopes on this periodic love story. The movie was scheduled to release on 30th July, 2021 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release date is postponed as the shooting was on halt due to lockdown. Off late, the makers announced the new release date of this movie and also dropped a new poster of Prabhas.

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Prabhas is seen extremely stylish and sported in a blue suit holding a briefcase. Even the round background with the tall towers along with the mystic astronomical signs in the backdrop made the poster worth watching and raised the expectations on this movie.

Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.

Even Prabhas shared the new poster on his Instagram and is all excited about the movie's release.

He also wrote, "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

Leggy lass Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie while Radha Krishna Kumar is directing it. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. Justin Prabhakaran is set to entertain the audience with his amazing and melodious tunes. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.