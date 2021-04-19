Radhe Shyam: Will Prabhas falls for Pooja Hegde at first sight?

"Radhe Shyam", which has been shooting for more than two years, is all set to release on July 31. Set against the backdrop of Italy, this film is touted to be a periodic emotional love drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. After the lockdown, most of the film has been shot on the sets in Hyderabad.

The latest grapevine related to "Radhe Shyam" is going viral on social media. Pooja Hegde appears as a medical student named Prerana in the film.

While she is working in a hospital, Prabhas (Vikramaditya), who meets with an accident, has been rushed to the hospital where she works falls in love with her. It was love at first sight for the both of them. We have to wait until the movie is released to know the truth about it.

It's been a year and a half since "Saaho" hit the screens. Fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for his new romantic drama since then. The pan-India star is simultaneously shooting for three films, "Radhe Shyam", "Salaar" and "Adipurush".

The first glimpse of "Radhe Shyam", which was out two months ago, received a good response on social media platforms. The film's music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran and this pan-India love story is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.