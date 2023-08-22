Raghavendra Rao pic with Pawan Kalyan’s son ‘Akira Nandan’ creates curiosity

Raghavendra Rao, the legendary director behind many blockbuster movies, recently shared an interesting picture on his social media handle that is now creating a lot of buzz on social media.









The director posed for a picture with his grandson Karthikeya and Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, in Norway. Raghavendra Rao stated that they joined a film school in the USA. This post, which went viral in no time, sparked an interesting discussion about the potential future debut of Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, in movies as a hero. Speculations arose that the young chap would make his debut very soon.















