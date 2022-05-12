Rahul Ravindran Drops Sarkaru Vaari Paata Review And Praises The Whole Team Of SVP

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is released today in the theatres worldwide… All his fans are excited and the movie also bagged a positive talk going with record-breaking first day collections. Off late, another Tollywood actor Rahul dropped his review after watching the movie on his Twitter page and praised the whole team of SVP…

This tweet reads, "I absolutely love "lla jaragataniki veel ledu kani ila jarigithe baguntundi" type hyper idealistic masala movies. You can't get this kind of satisfactory wish fulfilment in the real world. Key is the central point being universally relevant and relatable like it is in SVP. The modern world is a completely credit driven economy. And it's something that affects all of us. Sometimes you just want a simplistic take like this that gives you, an escape for a couple of hours Loved it! Vintage Shankar sir type central idea. Was full on hooting and whistling through the lorry scenell Loved the emoshunsss! Proper paisa vasool."

Even Ashok Galla also dropped his review on his Twitter page…

#SarkaruVaariPaata ⚡️⚡️⚡️ What an awesome treat for the fans, @ParasuramPetla sir thank you!!! After 2 years what joy it is! Our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh reloaded, refreshed and at his blockbuster best 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) May 12, 2022

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman scored the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handled the cinematography section. The editing section is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is released today in the theatres worldwide and is going high with record-breaking collections!

Well, Mahesh Babu for the first time turned the face for the cover page of ace fashioners Falguni and Shane Peacock's magazine! He looked amazing and treated all his fans with complete modish looks!

Mahesh opted to go with a black suit and printed grey shirt and stylishly sat on the car with the background of lightening skyscrapers.

On this occasion, Mahesh spoke about his child actor experience and said, "My debut experience as a child actor was seamless and fun. I was very young, I guess about eight-nine years old and the shoot was in Ooty. I was asked if I would like to act in a film and I said 'why not'. So, I went to the location but I wasn't tensed about it because my father was the director of the film. What unfolded was a beautiful experience that I vividly remember. It was amazing. I didn't feel that there was a camera and I had to act. I credit all of this to my father".

He also spoke about SS Rajamouli and said, "I can't pinpoint one thing exactly but what I love about the action genre is the heroism, the stunts, the massive scale of production amongst many other things, that when you watch it on the screen you get goosebumps. So, everything that goes into making a power-packed action film is what lures me to it. Especially, these days with SS Rajamouli taking the genre on an altogether new level. It makes me immensely proud that I'm a part of a film fraternity where such films are being made. It's a very exciting phase to be in, where my favourite genre is coming into focus like never before".

This is another look of this handsome star… He looked great in the suit avatars with some messy appeals!

The fashioner also described, "Superstar, noted actor and @thepeacockmagazine_'s May-June 2022 cover star Mahesh Babu needs no formal introduction. A man of few and selectively important words, who mostly lets his films, actions and philanthropic deeds do all the talking, gets candid as he sits down for a conversation with our creative director @shanepeacock. The actor talks about how the perfectionist in him doesn't let him settle for even an iota less, and why his next film is one of the most special ones in his career, amongst many other things."

Coming to this look, he wore a black-white suit and owned that messy appeal with loosened tie.

On the whole, Mahesh looked amazing and treated all his fans with modish and handsome appeals!