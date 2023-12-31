Raj Kumar Hirani expresses his admiration to work with Ram Charan

After the massive success of "RRR," the demand for Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has reached unprecedented levels, attracting interest from directors across Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood. Among the notable names, Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani has been rumored to be interested in a collaboration with the acclaimed actor. However, in a recent interview, Hirani clarified that while he knows Ram Charan, there are no immediate plans for a film together. He debunked the circulating information about an upcoming project, emphasizing its inaccuracy.

Hirani expressed genuine admiration for Ram Charan and conveyed a desire to work together on a project in the future. The clarification comes amidst heightened anticipation and speculations surrounding potential collaborations for the Mega Powerstar.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently deeply engrossed in the filming of "Game Changer" under the directorial helm of Shankar Shanmugam. Once he wraps up this project, the actor is slated to take on a new venture with director Buchi Babu, known for the critically acclaimed film "Uppena." As Ram Charan continues to make waves in the film industry, fans eagerly await news of his upcoming projects and potential collaborations, keeping the excitement levels soaring.