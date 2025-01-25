Rajamouli siezes Mahesh Babu’s passport

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent fans into a frenzy with a funny update about his highly anticipated project with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Taking to social media, Rajamouli shared a lighthearted video clip that hints at the start of their collaboration. In the video, Rajamouli humorously seizes Mahesh Babu’s passport, implying that he is keeping him from going on foreign trips. Meanwhile, a lion is captured in jail in the background, adding to the playful tone.

The video quickly went viral, with fans eagerly discussing this teaser for SSMB 29, the much-awaited action-adventure film set against a forest backdrop. Rajamouli’s witty post was met with hilarious comments from the film’s lead actors. Mahesh Babu, known for his iconic dialogue in Pokiri, commented, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu..,” referencing his famous line, while Priyanka Chopra playfully wrote, “Finally!!” with a laughing emoji.

This lighthearted interaction between the trio further fueled excitement for the project. Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the movie will be shot across various global locations. The production is gearing up to begin a short schedule at Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad, with Priyanka Chopra already in town for a look test.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as this high-profile collaboration between Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Priyanka Chopra continues to make waves on social media.