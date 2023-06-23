Rakesh Master’s son Charan lashes social media

Late dance choreographer Rakesh Master’s sudden demise shocked all. Rakesh master went to Vizag for shooting and he turned sick after his return to Hyderabad. He passed away while being treated.

Rakesh Master’s son Charan lashed out at social media and called it the reason for his father’s death. Charan said, ‘Social media is the main reason why my father had to meet this fate. Many YouTube channels exploited my father for their own benefit. They portrayed him in a bad light. Stop those sorts of videos right now. Stop publishing the videos of him and also do not publish our family issues on social media platforms. The damage you have done to our family is enough.’

Charan further expressed his anger. He said, “Stop asking the questions like, How is your future going to be? What are your problems and stop showing how we are grieving. Don’t pull our lives into the dark. If anyone wants to peek into our lives again I would have to approach the police.”