Rakhakudu From 'V' Comes As A Saviour…

Highlights

Whenever a movie comes up from Indraganti’s school of excellence, then definitely it will have something special in it which will steal the hearts of...

Whenever a movie comes up from Indraganti's school of excellence, then definitely it will have something special in it which will steal the hearts of the audience. This ace director's next movie 'V' is trending on social media with its interesting subject. It has two young heroes Sudheer Babu and Nani in lead roles. But one will be seen as the antagonist and other as the protagonist.

As promised, the makers have released the 'Rakshakudu' poster today morning. Have a look at the image…


Sudheer Babu is looking intense holding a gun amidst a dull background which has fire.

Whereas Nani will be seen as the Rakshasudu and will fight against Sudheer Babu. Nani's look will be out tomorrow @ 10 AM. This movie also has Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as the lead ladies.

Toured to be an action-thriller, this movie is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

