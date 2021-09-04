Rakul Preet Singh grilled in Tollywood drug case

Tollywood drug case: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday interrogated Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh for more than seven hours in the 2017 money laundering and drugs case.



Reports have stated that Rakul Preet Singh was questioned about her connection with Navdeep and Calvin Mascarenhas. Rakul has bank accounts in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

She also owns the F Club. The ED sleuths are said to have questioned her about the cash transfer in large amounts to foreign countries from her F Club accounts. Just like Puri Jagannadh and Charmee, Rakul was also asked to furnish statements of accounts pertaining to her bank accounts. The ED officials grilled Rakul and the auditor separately.

The officials, it is learnt, tried to find out about her connection with Rhea Chakravarthy (girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide last year). It is said that she denied having any connection with Calvin or any drug dealer. It may be recalled that in September last year Rakul was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai.

A report, quoting an NCB officer, said: "In the course of our investigation in the Rhea Chakraborty matter, we came across a WhatsApp conversation between her and Rakul Preet Singh in which Rhea asked Rakul Preet whether she had doob and Rakul Preet replied saying it was at her house." The officer had added that during her questioning, Rhea had allegedly said the reference to the 'doob' was a reference to marijuana.