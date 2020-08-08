Ram Charan And Upasana Share The Official Wedding Pictures Of Rana And Miheeka

Wow… What a wedding it was!!! Rana made a full proof plan and made all his dear ones and Industry mates to witness the wedding through the VR boxes. Coming to the venue, only a few special guests attended it and made it special for the newlywed couple… We have already seen Allu Arjun, Samantha arriving at the venue. Now, another beautiful couple of Tollywood Ram Charan and Upasana have dropped the official pics of Rana and Miheeka on their Twitter handles…

Have a look at their posts and witness how beautiful the newlyweds are…

Finally my hulk is married ❤️wishing @ranadaggubati #miheeka a very happy life together!!🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/RJEw5CZq0L — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 8, 2020

In this tweet, Ram Charan dropped the wowsome wedding pics of this beautiful couple… Both Ram Charan and Upasana are seen posing with the newly-wed couple. In the second pic, Ram Charan is seen having fun time with Rana and both are wearing masks!!!

@ranadaggubati

Upasana Konidela

🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🤪🤪🤪@RanaDaggubati #Miheeka pic.twitter.com/MJrASGL1Eh — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) August 8, 2020

Congrats Miheeka and Rana… Have a happy time all your life and stay blessed!!!