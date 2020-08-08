X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ram Charan And Upasana Share The Official Wedding Pictures Of Rana And Miheeka

Ram Charan And Upasana Share The Official Wedding Pictures Of Rana And Miheeka
x

Ram Charan And Upasana Share The Official Wedding Pictures Of Rana And Miheeka

Highlights

Wow… What a wedding it was!!! Rana made a full proof plan and made all his dear ones and Industry mates to witness the wedding through the VR boxes

Wow… What a wedding it was!!! Rana made a full proof plan and made all his dear ones and Industry mates to witness the wedding through the VR boxes. Coming to the venue, only a few special guests attended it and made it special for the newlywed couple… We have already seen Allu Arjun, Samantha arriving at the venue. Now, another beautiful couple of Tollywood Ram Charan and Upasana have dropped the official pics of Rana and Miheeka on their Twitter handles…

Have a look at their posts and witness how beautiful the newlyweds are…

Ram Charan


In this tweet, Ram Charan dropped the wowsome wedding pics of this beautiful couple… Both Ram Charan and Upasana are seen posing with the newly-wed couple. In the second pic, Ram Charan is seen having fun time with Rana and both are wearing masks!!!

He wrote, "Finally my hulk is married…

@ranadaggubati

#miheeka a very happy life together!!!

Upasana Konidela

Even Upasana also dropped the same image and wrote, "Congratulations Rana & Miheeka !!!!!!!!

now we'll all live happily every after…

Congrats Miheeka and Rana… Have a happy time all your life and stay blessed!!!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X