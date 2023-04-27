Ram Charan's Dhruva Promo With Akhil's Agent Is All Awesome…

Tollywood's young actor Akhil is all busy with last minute promotions of his latest movie Agent. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, the makers are also not leaving any chance in creating the buzz on social media. As Akhil is essaying the role of a spy in this movie, there are many expectations on it. Already the trailer and other videos showcased a glimpse of Akhil's 'Wild Saala' character and now the new promo with Ram Charan's Dhruva upped the expectations bar a notch higher.



Along with the makers, even Akhil and Charan also shared the new promo on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Couldn't think of a WILDER WAY to Launch the BIG TICKET… Thank you my brother… This one is very special to me… @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️❤️#Agent From Tomorrow. #AgentWildRideBegins pic.twitter.com/hECoighPcr — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 27, 2023

Along with sharing the promo, Akhil also wrote, "Couldn't think of a WILDER WAY to Launch the BIG TICKET… Thank you my brother… This one is very special to me… @AlwaysRamCharan #Agent From Tomorrow. #AgentWildRideBegins".

The promo showcases Dhruva asking Agent that is he ready for the mission as everyone are waiting for his signal… Then the Agent replies that he is all ready and as it is his wilderness mission. Well, Charan's Dhruva movie is also directed by Surender Reddy itself. He was seen as a young and dynamic police officer in that movie and now Akhil will carry the Surender Reddy's mission forward being a spy.

The Agent trailer starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown. At the end, the wilderness of Akhil holding the deadly machine gun along with flaunting his six pack makes the trailer worth watching!

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. This movie has Mammootty in the prominent role while Sakshi as the lead actress!

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…