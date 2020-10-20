Ram Pothineni's Red to have a new Release Strategy

Ram Pothineni is one of the young heroes who is waiting to release his new movie RED in the theatres. With the theatres back in the operations mode, the announcement on the film's release might come anytime soon. Interestingly, the makers are coming up with a new strategy for the release. The buzz states that the film unit wants to release the film in multiple languages along with Telugu.

During the lockdown, the film unit dubbed the film in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The Hindi dubbed version is also getting ready. Usually, these dubbed versions will hit the online platform only after the theatrical release of the original. But, the makers want to give a theatrical release for the film in all languages.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie features Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma plays the leading lady roles. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore bankrolled the film under Sravanthi Movies production house.