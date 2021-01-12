Ram to team up with Tamil director?

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is currently busy with the promotions of his new movie RED. The actor is looking forward to the response from the audience for his film. There is no clarity on the actor's next film but we hear that Trivikram Srinivas is in talks with Ram for a crazy film. Although the director is interested in the film, it might take a lot of time.

On the other hand, Ram is planning to do a film with Tamil filmmaker RT Nesan. Nesan did films like Jilla, Velayudham, and Muruga. Nesan is looking at making his debut in Telugu for a long time. He is in talks with Ram for a long time now. As per the buzz, the combination will come to make a film soon.

Nesan is reportedly ready with a script and is waiting to pitch it to Ram as soon as RED hits the screens. More details on the same will come out soon.