Rama Charan ‘Game Changer’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is all set to grace the screen in Shankar’s directorial “Game Changer.” Sharing the spotlight is Kiara Advani, who takes on the role of the female lead in this highly anticipated movie. The latest update on the film is that shooting has resumed today at Annapurna Studios, in Hyderabad, following a 3-day break. The production team will soon transition to an out-of-Hyderabad location to continue capturing captivating scenes. Ram Charan, Sunil, and other esteemed cast members actively participate in this shooting schedule.



The movie features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth Meka, and others in prominent roles. Scheduled for release next year, the film will captivate audiences in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, with the music composed by Thaman.Notably, this film marks the 50th project by ace producer Dil Raju.