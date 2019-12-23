Ram's tryst with rifle shooting!

While Ram Pothineni's onscreen action sequences are needless to expound, the actor recently got an interesting opportunity to flaunt his adventurous side, off the screen.

The iSmart Shankar star tried his hand out at rifle gun shooting!

Recently Ram graced the silver jubilee celebrations of Zen Technologies Ltd., as the Chief Guest, at the company's premises in Hyderabad.

Since the company is into facilitating weapons to Defence forces, Ram embraced the rare opportunity to fire a .22 rifle in Contanierised shooting range.

Wait…He did not stop there!

The actor went on to experience shooting various weapons like MMG, AGL, ATGM, CTSR, AK47 simulators and also ShootEdge weapon system.

Describing the experience of rifle shooting as 'unique and different, Ram shares, "The weapons look so cool; actually holding the gun and firing live is absolutely thrilling. I got to know what goes into manufacturing these powerful weapons; I am very thankful for inviting me for the evening."

Ashok Atluri (Chairman and MD), Kishore Dutt Atluri (President) and Ravikumar Chenna (Business Head) appreciated Ram for joining their celebrations.

Indeed, Ram relishes opportunities where he can show off his exciting side!