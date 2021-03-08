Rana Daggubati to join the sets of Drishyam 2?

Tollywood: Jeethu Joseph's hit sequel 'Drishyam 2' Telugu remake went on floors recently. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, the Telugu sequel titled Drushyam 2 has its customary pooja which was attended by the team and Rana Daggubati was spotted.

Ever since the buzz carried that even Bhallaladeva will be a part of the 'Drushyam 2'.



Gossip is that Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Murali Gopi and would soon join the sets of Drushyam 2. If this was true, it would be one of the crazy combinations in tollywood. However, an official word is awaited.

Previously it was also speculated that Samantha Akkineni will also be part of the sequel wherein she and Rana will be portrayed as a couple.