Rana, Sundeep Kishan unveils ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ trailer

After making a strong debut with Hero, young actor Ashok Galla is set to captivate audiences once again with his second film, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, known for his work in Guna 369, and produced by Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, the film promises an engaging mix of action, drama, and spirituality.

The much-awaited theatrical trailer was recently launched by Rana Daggubati and Sundeep Kishan, who extended their best wishes to Ashok Galla and the entire team. The trailer opens with a powerful voiceover, introducing the legend of the sole Vasudeva statue on Earth wielding the divine Sudarshana Chakra. Ashok Galla’s character is introduced through an intense action sequence, highlighting his transformation into a dynamic, action-packed role. The narrative hints at a mystical danger foretold in his character’s horoscope, adding a layer of suspense.

Adding a romantic twist, Ashok’s character shares playful moments with Varanasi Manasa, who portrays his love interest with elegance and charm. Meanwhile, the antagonist, played by Devdatta Gajanan Nage, faces a deadly threat from his own nephew, setting the stage for a gripping conflict between good and evil.

Arjun Jandyala brings Prasanth Varma’s compelling story to life, while the impactful dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra are set to resonate with mass audiences. The film’s visuals are elevated by the skilled cinematography of Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore, delivering stunning visuals throughout. The electrifying background score by Bheems Ceciroleo intensifies the overall experience, and the solid production values of Lalithambika Productions add to the film’s grandeur.

Set for a theatrical release on November 22nd, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva has already generated significant buzz. The worldwide theatrical rights have been secured by Shankar Pictures, ensuring a wide reach for the film.