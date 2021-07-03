Rana to partner with Netflix

Netflix is one of the popular digital streaming platforms in the country right now. With some amazing content and unique ideas, the platform is trying to explore regional markets as well. Interestingly, Netflix is now coming up with a series of interesting projects where Rana Daggubati is joining them.

Rana Daggubati and Karan Johar decided to join hands to partner with Netflix for a series of interesting projects, which include web series as well as web films.

The projects will be made in Hindi and will be dubbed into other languages. Rana is also trying to push Telugu content to Netflix as there are a lot of people looking to make their debut on the popular streaming service.

The complete details of these assignments will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the project.