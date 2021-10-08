  • Menu
Rashi Khanna reveals her favorite hero

Talented actress Rashi Khanna

Talented actress Rashi Khanna has been giving tough competition to all the other heroines in the industry by romancing almost all the star heroes in the industry. The actress is busy with a bunch of solid projects in her pipeline.

According to the latest buzz, the actress wants to romance stylish star Allu Arjun.

Recently, while talking to her fans on social media platforms, Rashi Khanna said that she really likes Allu Arjun's dance and would love to work with him in future projects.

When asked about her favorite hero, Rashi Khanna said that she likes all the star heroes in the industry, and she personally like Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu. She also revealed that Anushka is her favorite actress.

The actress interacted with her fans on Instagram and shared many more interesting updates of the movie.

