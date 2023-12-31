Rashmika Mandanna reflects on 7 years of her showbiz journey

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who entered the film industry with the 2016 Kannada film 'Kirik Party,' recently celebrated seven years in the showbiz. The actress expressed gratitude to her fans and admirers for their support, acknowledging their patience and sharing her journey's highlights. Rashmika gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough performance in the 2018 Telugu film "Geetha Govindam" and achieved pan-Indian fame.

Reflecting on her seven-year journey, Rashmika took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt note, thanking her fans for their support and patience as they watched her grow in the industry. With a massive fan base of 40.9 million followers on Instagram, the actress expressed her love and appreciation for her fans, looking forward to many more beautiful years together.

As a part of her year-end recap, Rashmika shared a series of pictures from 2023, showcasing moments from her life. Fans requested specific dates, prompting the actress to share snapshots from her Bali vacation, a dubbing session for the film 'Animal,' and a meeting with a cute pup in Dubai.

Rashmika Mandanna's impressive journey includes notable films like "Pushpa: The Rise" alongside Allu Arjun and the recently released "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor. Looking ahead, she has projects like "Pushpa 2: The Rule," "Rainbow," and "The Girlfriend" in her upcoming lineup.