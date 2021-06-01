Raveena Tandon And Lakshmi Manchu Support Ace Tennis Player Naomi Osaka

It is all known that ace tennis player Naomi Osaka has quit the French Open and said that she is suffering from 'Depression' since the Us Open 2018. She also said, she is facing a hard time coping it with. After dropping a note on her Twitter page jotting down all about her problem, many of the players are supporting her. Even the film stars like Raveena Tandon and Lakshmi Manchu also came in support and dropped their tweets too.

Raveena Tandon

#respect. In support. No one should be blackmailed or pressurised into doing something they don't want to. https://t.co/4U37apZUQ5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 1, 2021

Lakshmi Manchu

She wrote, "Take care of you first @naomiosaka".

Let us also take a look at Osaka's tweet…

This note reads, "Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focussing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More important I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I am introverted and anyone that has seen me at tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I want to apologise to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can."

She also added, "So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. I announced it pre-emptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that. I wrote privately to the tournament apologising and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the slams are intense. I'm going to take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans. Anyways hope you are doing well and staying safe, love you guys I'll see you when I see you."