Ravi Teja, Siddu Jonnalagadda to join hands for a Tamil blockbuster?

Fans of Ravi Teja and Siddu Jonnalagadda rejoice! According to the latest updates, the "Dhamaka" and "DJ Tillu" actors are all set to join hands for the official remake of the superhit Tamil sci-fi thriller, "Maanaadu." The Tamil original had Simbu, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.

Maanaadu's Telugu remake will be directed by Praveen Sattaru. Apparently, Praveen is keen on making a few vital changes to the script. He will kick-start scripting as soon as he wraps up his ongoing spy thriller, Varun Tej's "Gandeevadhari Arjuna."

Last year, Suresh Productions had acquired "Maanaadu" Telugu remake and dubbing rights by shelling out Rs 12 crore. The film was a huge success upon its OTT release.