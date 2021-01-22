Ravi Teja to break rules in his next

Tollywood: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who scored back to back disasters has finally scored a much-awaited superhit film with his recent outing 'Krack' under the direction of Gopichand Malineni.

The movie which got released on the occasion of Sankranti has kept the collections ringing even on the weekdays. On the other hand, the next project of Ravi Teja has become a hot topic in the industry. Ravi Teja joined hands with director Ramesh Varma for his next movie titled 'Khiladi'. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are playing the female leads in this movie. Now, an interesting update about the movie is currently doing rounds on the internet. It seems like this shooting of the movie is currently going on in Vizag and the makers of currently canning some intimate sequences between the leads.

Ravi Teja is going to have a lip lock scene in this film with Meenakshi and as he has never kissed onscreen, he is breaking the rule with this film.