Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' Also Locked Two Release Dates…

First, the makers of Tollywood's magnum opus RRR locked two release dates and then zeroed one yesterday. After that, even the release dates of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Venkatesh's F3 and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata were announced. Then even the producers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's multi-starrer Bheemla Nayal also locked two release dates and now, it's the turn of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty'. Even for this movie, the makers decided to lock the two release dates in order to finalise one according to the situation.



The makers also released a new poster on this special occasion and treated the fans by announcing the release dates… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, the makers also wrote, "Due to the recent developments and for the larger good of the industry, #RamaRaoOnDuty would hit the big screens either on March 25th or April 15th."

The poster also reads, "We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect on other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022."

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles.

Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role! The last song is being shot at RFC. Thus, Ramarao On Duty movie will now be released either on 25th March, 2022 or on 15th April, 2022!

Along with these movies, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka, Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao's biopic!

His latest movie Khiladi will be released in the theatres on 11th February, 2022!