Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' Movie Shooting Begins Today

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career… His last movie Khiladi turned into a blockbuster and now, he is busy with a couple of movies. A few days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the opening ceremony of the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and launched it officially. Off late, the shooting of this movie kick-started and the lead actors actively took part in the first day of the shoot. Today, the Tiger Nageswara Rao producer Abhishek turned a year older and on this occasion, the shooting got commenced. Being the biopic, Ravi Teja completely transformed himself to best fit the bill for the role of notorious thief Nageswara Rao.

The makers shared a few pics from the first day shoot and treated all the fans of Ravi Teja… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "The hunt begins! #TigerNageswaraRao shoot begins on the occasion of producer @AbhishekOfficl's birthday. This is going to be a MASSive treat for all the @RaviTeja_offl fans! More updates soon". The images showcased a glimpse of the first day shoot on the sets.

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Next, Ravi Teja will be also part of Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Along with these movies, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies.