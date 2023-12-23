Live
- K'taka CM thanks Kharge for naming him in Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 polls
- BJP slams Kejriwal govt over supply of 'non-standard medicines' to hospitals
- Actor Ryan O'Neal died of congestive heart failure
- Maha: Cops nab man who killed his girlfriend in 24 hrs
- If elected to power, will bring back Roshni Scheme: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- IND-W v AUS-W: No deliberate attempt to score slow, says Perry as Australia score 233 in 90 overs
- Indian scientists develop AI tool for nerve disorders in hand, forearm
- Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, Anand Vihar crosses 'severe' threshold on AQI
- Mariah Carey keeps 2 very specific Christmas trees at her home
- Freight rates from Asia spike 53% in a month amid Red Sea attacks
Just In
Ravikant Perepu opens about the journey of ‘Bubblegum’
Ravikant Perepu, the director of Roshan Kanakala's debut film 'Bubblegum,' recently shared insights into the journey of the movie and its unique features.
Ravikant Perepu, the director of Roshan Kanakala's debut film 'Bubblegum,' recently shared insights into the journey of the movie and its unique features.
Regarding the initiation of the project, Perepu explained, "After 'Kshanam,' I did ‘Krishna and his Leela.’ Originally, it was to be released in theatres. But due to the Covid lockdown, it was released on OTT. Actors' schedules changed due to the lockdown, and there are more projects to be done. In this context, I wrote the story 'Bubblegum' to work with newcomers. I already knew Roshan. I met Roshan, knowing that he was being introduced as a hero, and he seemed a perfect fit for this story. Then our journey started."
Discussing the title 'Bubblegum,' Perepu shared, "There is a dialogue on bubblegum in this movie. Love and relationships are like bubblegum. It is sweet in the beginning. Then it sticks. From there, the title came out."
When asked about the audience's response to Roshan's performance, Perepu praised the actor, stating, "Roshan is fantastic. What you have seen in the trailer is only ten percent. He did a great job in the movie. Both Roshan and Manasa acted very well. Also, the rest of the actors who participated in it also showed good talent."
On the topic of meeting Chiranjeevi, Perepu expressed, "It was truly a fan boy moment for me. I am a die-hard fan of Chiranjeevi. He liked the song of ‘Izzat’ very much."
'Bubblegum' is generating significant buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, and it is set to release on December 29. Produced by Maheshwari Movies in association with People Media Factory, the film marks an exciting debut for Roshan Kanakala.