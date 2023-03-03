Release Date Confirmed: NBK's Simha to Roar Once Again in Theatres

The trend of re-releasing old movies is not just limited to the current generation of stars. Megastar Chiranjeevi's hit film Gharana Mogudu was re-released on the actor's birthday, and now his other hit film Gang Leader is set to be re-released. Similarly, Natasimham Balakrishna's Chennakeshava Reddy was also re-released in theatres. It has been reported that Balayya's first hit with Boyapati Srinu, Simha, will also be re-released.

The release date for this action drama has now been officially confirmed as March 11, 2023. Simha stars Sneha Ullal and Nayanthara as the female leads and was one of the highest-grossing films in Tollywood in 2010. The movie also features Namitha, Rahman, K.R. Vijaya, and Chalapathi Rao in crucial roles. The late Chakri composed the music for this film, which was produced by Parucheeri Kireeti.







