Renu Desai gives sharp response to troll accusing her of leaving Pawan Kalyan

In a recent incident on social media, Renu Desai, former wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, found herself once again at the receiving end of unwarranted criticism from a section of the actor's fanbase. Known for her occasional responses to trolls, Renu chose to address a comment that accused her of leaving Pawan Kalyan.

The incident occurred under one of Renu's Instagram posts, where a user in Telugu remarked, "It would have been nice if you remained patient for a few more years. You misunderstood a god-like human and left him." The comment implied that Renu was at fault for the separation and suggested she now regrets her decision.

In a sharp retort, Renu Desai clarified, "He left me and re-married, not the other way around. I request you to not torture me further with such comments."

The exchange sheds light on the ongoing scrutiny Renu faces despite more than a decade having passed since their divorce in 2008. Renu and Pawan Kalyan share two children from their marriage, Akira Nandan and Aadya.

Pawan Kalyan, who recently assumed office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has since remarried Anna Lezhneva, with whom he has maintained a stable relationship for over a decade. Anna has been a pillar of support for Pawan Kalyan as he navigates both his personal and political endeavours.

