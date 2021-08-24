RGV's Shocking Tweets on Mega Family

Allu Arjun's absence at the Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday event is now creating a lot of buzz in the film industry. There is no clarity on why he skipped the birthday celebrations but RGV grabbed a chance there to troll the Mega family.



RGV called Allu Arjun, the present Megastar and criticized all the other mega heroes badly.



"Real true Success is the Mega Success of a comedian Allu Ramalingiaah's grandson @alluarjun against the sons, nephews, nieces, uncles etc etc relatives of @KChiruTweets. The intelligence of @alluarjun is in not to attend @KChiruTweets celebrations is becos he is a self made star and shouldn't join family parasites like @IAmVarunTej @IamSaiDharamTej @PawanKalyan @AlwaysRamCharan etc etc who just exist by sucking the success of MEGA @KChiruTweets. After the original Mega star @KChiruTweets, the only present MEGA STAR is @alluarjun." tweeted RGV.

The intelligence of @alluarjun is in not to attend @KChiruTweets celebrations is becos he is a self made star and shouldn't join family parasites like @IAmVarunTej @IamSaiDharamTej @PawanKalyan @AlwaysRamCharan etc etc who just exist by sucking the success of MEGA @KChiruTweets — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 23, 2021



