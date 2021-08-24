  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

RGV's Shocking Tweets on Mega Family

Ram Gopal Varma
x

Ram Gopal Varma

Highlights

Allu Arjun's absence at the Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday event is now creating a lot of buzz in the film industry.

Allu Arjun's absence at the Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday event is now creating a lot of buzz in the film industry. There is no clarity on why he skipped the birthday celebrations but RGV grabbed a chance there to troll the Mega family.

RGV called Allu Arjun, the present Megastar and criticized all the other mega heroes badly.

"Real true Success is the Mega Success of a comedian Allu Ramalingiaah's grandson @alluarjun against the sons, nephews, nieces, uncles etc etc relatives of @KChiruTweets. The intelligence of @alluarjun is in not to attend @KChiruTweets celebrations is becos he is a self made star and shouldn't join family parasites like @IAmVarunTej @IamSaiDharamTej @PawanKalyan @AlwaysRamCharan etc etc who just exist by sucking the success of MEGA @KChiruTweets. After the original Mega star @KChiruTweets, the only present MEGA STAR is @alluarjun." tweeted RGV.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X