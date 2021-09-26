'Romantic' announces release date

Young hero Akash Puri, son of dashing director Puri Jagannadh, will next be seen in a youthful romantic entertainer titled "Romantic." Done with all the formalities including censor, the film is all set to hit the screens on November 4th. The news is announced through a poster in social media sites.



Akash Puri is seen dancing and following his on-screen girlfriend Ketika Sharma, wherein the latter is equally jubilant as she's seen all smiles in the poster. It seems the still is from a song shot abroad, as we can see foreigners in the background.

As of now, "Romantic" is the only straight noted Telugu film announced for Diwali release. Anil Paduri has directed the movie, while Puri provided story, screenplay, dialogues and also produced it in association with Charmme Kaur. Ramyakrishna will be seen in an important role in the movie that has music by Sunil Kashyap.