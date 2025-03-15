  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Roshan Kanakala’s b’day treat: Intense look from ‘Mowgli 2025’ unveiled

Roshan Kanakala’s b’day treat: Intense look from ‘Mowgli 2025’ unveiled
x
Highlights

Young actor Roshan Kanakala is set to captivate audiences with Mowgli 2025, an innovative love story helmed by national award-winning director Sandeep Raj.

Young actor Roshan Kanakala is set to captivate audiences with Mowgli 2025, an innovative love story helmed by national award-winning director Sandeep Raj. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the renowned People Media Factory banner, the film promises a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.

Marking Roshan Kanakala’s birthday, the makers unveiled his character poster, offering a glimpse of his intense and rugged avatar. Sporting a vest and lungi that accentuates his muscular physique, Roshan exudes power and determination. The presence of soldiers in the background hints at an adventurous and gripping narrative.

Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar is making her grand debut as the female lead, adding to the film’s anticipation. The previously released glimpse of Mowgli 2025 received an overwhelming response, further fueling excitement.

With Rama Maruthi M handling the cinematography and Kaala Bhairava composing the music, the film is progressing swiftly with its shoot, promising a unique cinematic treat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick