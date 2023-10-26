Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Bubblegum’ first single to be out on Nov 3

Popular actor Rajeev Kanakala and popular anchor Suma Kanakala's son Roshan Kanakala is making his debut as a hero with a love story titled 'Bubblegum'. Directed by director Ravikant Perepu, who impressed with his extraordinary work in the film “Krishna and His Leela,” this film is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Maheshwari Movies. Manasa Choudhary is the heroine.

The teaser of this film which was released recently got a tremendous response. Roshan impressed everyone with his dynamic screen presence. Action, dialogue.

The makers have released a poster and announced that they are going to start the musical fest soon. Bubblegum's first single will be released on November 3. Roshan and Manasa impressed with the festival vibe in the poster. Their chemistry is very beautiful. Star composer Sricharan Pakala has composed a wonderful album for this film.

Director Ravikant Perepu has chosen a new age unique story. The teaser has created a lot of curiosity about the movie. Nishad Yusuf is the editor of this movie with Suresh Raghut working as DVP. Shivam Rao is the production designer. The film will release worldwide on December 29, 2023.