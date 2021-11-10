RRR: Be Ready To Get Grooved To 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀 𝙉𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘿𝙀𝘾𝘼𝘿𝙀 'Naacho Naacho'

It is all known that the makers of the most awaited movie RRR are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. They are creating noise on social media with their updates. Yesterday, they released a new poster from the song "Naacho Naacho…" and promised to release the complete song today. Today, once again they unveiled a new pic from the sets and made it await for the song!



In this pic, both the lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej are chilling in the sets between in the song shoot. They looked handsome in the classy avatars wearing full-sleeved shirts and teamed them with a 'Tie'. Along with sharing the snap, the makers also wrote, "A delightful snap of our Mass Ka Masters Chilling in between the song shoot !! #RRRMassAnthem from 4 PM today. #NaatuNaatu #NaattuKoothu #NaachoNaacho #HalliNaatu #Karinthol #RRRMovie".

Speaking about the RRR movie, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem roles respectively. Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt will be seen as Ram's Sita and Olivia will be seen as NTR's love interest. Being the concoction of two periodic characters, this fictional tale will showcase the story of their journeys. RRR movie also has an ensemble cast of Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody along with Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn.

RRR movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release date is postponed to next year i.e on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival!!!