RRR: Junior NTR Pens A Gratitude Note As Fans Are Showing Off Unconditional Love

It is all known that Tollywood's ace filmmaker dream project RRR is out in the theatres today! The movie is receiving a massive response and the film turned into a blockbuster on the first day itself. Off late, Junior NTR showed off his gratitude with this amazing response and dropped a small note on his Twitter page…

Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going... Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 25, 2022

Even many ace actors of Tollywood also dropped their messages on Twitter after watching the RRR movie…

Chiranjeevi

This post reads, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie".

Prashant Neel

Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan. What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film 🙏🏼 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 25, 2022

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Just watched #RRR, what a brilliant movie it was! It sure did make us all RoaR and Revolt . A bow to the visionary magician Rajamouli Sir!! CongRats @tarak9999 Anna @AlwaysRamCharan Garu @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn sir and the whole team !! @PenMovies @ssrajamouli sir pic.twitter.com/2fGPLm6bwb — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) March 25, 2022

Kona Venkat

He shared a pic from the movie and wrote, "Okka Chuputho lakshala Gundelani Pindesav Tarak @tarak9999 #KomaramBheemNTR #RRRMovie".

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.