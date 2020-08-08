RRR producer down with Coronavirus attack?

The producer of SS Rajamouli's forthcoming film ' RRR' D V V Danayya is alleged to have been struck by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been advised home quarantine as the symptoms are mild say reports from Chennai.

This follows the report about how Rajamouli and his family too were down with Covid-19 last week, which has revealed the devastating spread of the virus across communities, living spaces and public domains.

S P Balasubrahmanyam is another high-profile Telugu film personality who has been found affected recently.