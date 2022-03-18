RRR Team Moves To Dubai For A Gala Pre-Release Event

As said the makers of Tollywood's most-awaited movie RRR have reached Dubai and attended a press meet at Dubai's Expo a few minutes ago. The makers also shared the live link of the press meet for all the fans on the Twitter page treating all the fans of Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR. Well, on this special occasion, they also shared a new poster from the movie and created noise on social media…

In this poster, Ram and Bheem looked awesome in all smiles. Ram aka Ram Charan sported in a modish avatar with the suspender outfit while Bheem aka Junior NTR sported in a village man appeal holding the fish.

Here's the detailed city wise plan of #RRRTakeover! Excited to meet you in your city... 🤗🔥🌊 #RRRMovie #RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/ChA9epVB49 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 18, 2022

Here is the detailed plan of RRR team promotional event!

This is the live link from Dubai Expo… The makers also wrote, "Live from #EXPO2020Dubai #RRRMovie Press Conference at #IndiaPavilion".

Even the organizers of the Dubai Expo also shared the pics of the RRR team and wrote, "#IndiaPavilion hosted the star cast of the upcoming film #RRR - renowned director Mr. @ssrajamouli and actors Mr. NTR Jr. (@tarak9999) and Mr. Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) at @expo2020dubai today. Watch Live: https://youtu.be/rm_GX3gsub0 #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai".

SS Rajamouli sported in a violet shirt while the heroes Ram wore a blue shirt and teamed it with a sleeveless black shirt. Even Junior NTR also wore a black outfit and looked handsome.

Here is the promotional tour schedule of the RRR team…

Dubai – 18th March, 2022

Bengaluru – 19th March, 2022

Baroda, Delhi – 20th March, 2022

Amritsar, Jaipur – 21st March, 2022

Kolkata, Waranasi – 22nd March, 2022

Hyderabad – 23rd March, 2022

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Junior NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland.

RRR movie is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide…