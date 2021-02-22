RT 68: Ravi Teja Team Up With Trinadh Rao For A Mass Entertainer

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is all set for his 68th movie… This time he is teaming up with the ace director Trinadh Rao Nakkina for a complete mass entertainer which his fans are waiting for… The makers of this movie have made an official announcement through their Twitter page and confirm the news…

Along with the announcement poster, they also wrote, "We are happy to announce that we will be teaming up with Mass Maharaja



@RaviTeja_offl

& #TrinadhaRaoNakkina for a mass entertainer #RT68 Fire

Story & Screenplay:



@KumarBezwada".

This movie will be directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled by People's Media Factory banner. Well, Ravi Teja's 67th movie 'Khiladi' will release on 28th May, 2021.



Khiladi movie is being directed by Ramesh Varma and is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under A Studios LLP banner. It has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses. Even Tollywood's ace actors Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Keshav Deepak and Unni Mukundan will be seen in important roles in this action flick. DSP will handle the music department of this thriller movie.



The first glimpse of the Khiladi movie has bagged 1+million view in no time which was dropped on the occasion of Republic Day…

Ravi Teja sported in a modish avatar wearing a suit. He is seen holding a rod and walked down with style…



His last movie was 'Krack' which had Shruti Hassan as the lead actress. He essayed the role of a cop and managed to strike the box office with a blockbuster. This movie got a good response from the audience and critics as well. Hope his 68th movie will also catch the pulse of his fans and entertain the audience in the same way…