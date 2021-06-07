Rumors on Good Luck Sakhi release!

Good Luck Sakhi is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, the film is tipped to be a sports drama. There are a lot of speculations about the film landing on Zee5 platform. Initially, the film was slated for a release on June 3rd but there is no clarity on the same now. In the middle of this, the rumors are rife that the film will opt for a release on Zee5.

Meanwhile, the producers have issued a clarity that no decision has taken on the same yet. They revealed that the film will release only in theatres.

Shravya Varma who is one of the film's producers revealed, "Hearing a lot of speculation about the release of #GoodLuckSakhi, as you all know it was to release on June 3 rd but the turn of events did not permit us to do so. However, there is no clarity on the new release date or platform yet. we will update as soon as we have one."