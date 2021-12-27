RX 100' combo to repeat again?

Ajay Bhupathi has created a sensation in Tollywood with his debut film 'RX 100'. The lead actors Karthikeya and Payal Rajput turned out to be overnight stars with the release of this flick.

Touted to be an intense action drama, the film became a super hit. Ajay's second outing 'Maha Samudram' starring Sharwanand and Siddharth bombed badly at the box office. Now, Ajay Bhupathi is busy with the script work of his third project. If the buzz is to be believed, Ajay Bhupathi is planning to team up with Karthikeya once again and the film will be made in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. The official announcement of the same will be out early next year.

On the other hand, Karthikeya is playing the main antagonist role in Ajith's upcoming movie 'Valamai' which will release early next year. Karthikeya also is busy with a couple of Telugu movies.