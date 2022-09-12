Saakini Daakini Trailer: It's All About Young Police Trainees Nivetha And Regina's Adventurous Journey

It is all known that Tollywood's young and talented actresses Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra teamed up for an action entertainer Saakini Daakini movie. Being the tale of two young Police trainees, it showcases how they chase down the mystery behind the missing girls. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer and showcased a glimpse of the movie…

Regina and Nivetha shared the trailer on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

S A A K I N I D A A K I N I T R A I L E R #SaakiniDaakini #SDonSept16th — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) September 12, 2022

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "__SAAKINI DAAKINI TRAILER https://youtu.be/mHhnOXJI8J8 #SDonSep16th #SaakiniDaakini @sudheerkvarma @ReginaCassandra @i_nivethathomas @SunithaTati @sbdaggubati @SureshProdn @gurufilms1 @MikeyMcCleary1 @rip_apart @kross_pictures @vijaydonkada @adityamusic".

Going with the trailer, it first showcased how Damini and Shalini who are introduced as young Police trainees are given a sharing room. But they fight with each other and leave no opportunity in troubling each other. Nivetha is totally rebel and foodie while Regina keeps everything right with their cleanliness disorder. But one night changes their fate as they witness some goons kidnapping a girl. They fight with the goons and try to protect the girl. But they come across the deadly mission of the antagonists and fight to unveil it. They look great as cops and also turned heads in the trailer poster holding the guns!

Regina also shared the trailer and wrote, "Vachesssaammm!!! Presenting to you #SaakiniDaakini trailer.





Nivetha will be seen as Shalini while Regina will essay the role of Damini and so, we need to wait and watch to know why they are termed as demons. The trailer showcased how these two lead actresses turn friends from enemies after coming across a kidnapping crime!

Saakini Daakini movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Sunitha Tati and Suresh Daggubati under the Suresh Productions and Guru Films banners.

This film will hit the big screens on 16th September 2022…