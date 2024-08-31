Safety Beyond Gender and Place, Hema Committee Report is a Bittersweet Moment- Nivetha Thomas Joins Samantha

Nivetha Thomas, who is doing a mother role in the upcoming film 35 Chinna Kadha Kadu, says she was eager to explore a different look and bring a unique appeal to the audience. Known for her versatile acting, Thomas previously portrayed a 12th-grade student in Brochevarevarura and now, in 35, she plays a mother of two. When asked if taking on such diverse roles could impact her career, Thomas expressed her passion for acting in a wide range of roles. "That's what I want. I want to explore all kinds of roles. Next time, I might choose something in the 'middle'—neither too young nor too old," she quipped.

Thomas addressed the recent Hema Committee report, describing it as a "bittersweet" moment for the industry. "I have been closely observing the developments, and I hope initiatives like this are implemented everywhere. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment in workplaces, not just for women, but for everyone," she emphasised.