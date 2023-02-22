  • Menu
Sai Dharam Tej on Pawan Kalyan, "Guru for life"

Sai Dharam Tej on Pawan Kalyan, Guru for life
The highly anticipated Telugu remake of the acclaimed Tamil drama, Vinodaya Sitham, featuring the Mega uncle-nephew duo, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, has just been launched. The film is being directed by the award-winning Kollywood actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani.

Sai is overjoyed to be sharing the screen with his uncle and took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of him and Pawan Kalyan. The picture shows Pawan affectionately looking on as a visibly overwhelmed Sai tells him something.

