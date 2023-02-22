Sai Dharam Tej on Pawan Kalyan, "Guru for life"

The highly anticipated Telugu remake of the acclaimed Tamil drama, Vinodaya Sitham, featuring the Mega uncle-nephew duo, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, has just been launched. The film is being directed by the award-winning Kollywood actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani.

Sai is overjoyed to be sharing the screen with his uncle and took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of him and Pawan Kalyan. The picture shows Pawan affectionately looking on as a visibly overwhelmed Sai tells him something.