Sai Pallavi Bags Pawan Kalyan Movie?

Famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is getting back to back big projects. The actor is in a dilemma about deciding which project she has to accept.

In a latest development, Sai Pallavi has got an offer for a Malayalam remake movie which will have Pavan Kalyan in the lead role.

The actor is said to have been offered the role of Pawan Kalyan's life. But no confirmed details have been received yet. The Malayalam movie "Iyyappanum Koshiyum" is being remade in Telugu and Pawan Kalyan is likely to act in this movie.

In the movie "Iyyappanum Koshiyum", Prithvi Sukumaran, and Biju Menon were seen and the Telugu versionwill have Pawan Kalyan and Rana Duggabati or Nithuin in the respective roles.

In the Malayalam version which was directed by Sachi, Gowri Nanda was seen as Biju Menon's wife. Now, there is a news that Sai Pallavi would take up that role. Besides,.Sai Pallavi is working with Naga Chaitanya in the movie 'Love Story".

Meanwhile,.Rashmika Mandanna has accepted a role in the movie "Adavallu Meku" Which was rejected by Sai Pallavi. Sharwanand will appear in the lead role in this movie. There are also rumours about Sai Pallavi acting in a Biopic based on the Life story of famous South Indian actress Soundarya.

The producers are waiting for a green signal from Soundarya's family to go ahead with this project, it is learnt.