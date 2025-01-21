Sairam Shankar’s ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ set for Feb 7 release

Actor Sairam Shankar is making a powerful comeback with his highly anticipated suspense thriller Oka Pathakam Prakaram, set to hit screens on February 7. Directed by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and produced by Vinod Vihaan Films and Vihari Cinema House Pvt. Ltd., the film will be distributed across 300+ theaters worldwide by Sri Lakshmi Films.

At a recent press meet, Sairam Shankar spoke about his role and the unique challenge the film offers. “This is my comeback film. I portray Siddharth Neelakantha, a public prosecutor, a role that required immense preparation. I even trained at the National School of Drama for a month,” he shared. The actor praised director Vinod Kumar Vijayan, a National and Berlin Award-winning filmmaker, for his direction and vision.

Adding an exciting twist, Sairam announced a special challenge for audiences: If they can guess the villain's identity before the interval, 50 winners from select theaters will win a cash prize of ₹10,000 each.

Director Vinod Kumar Vijayan highlighted the film’s technical excellence, with major contributions from National Award-winning technicians. The film’s gripping narrative, coupled with two songs sung by Sid Sriram, promises to captivate viewers. The cinematography by Rajeev Rai and the background score by Gopi Sundar are also key highlights.