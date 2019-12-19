Salman Khan hails 'Hyderabadis'

B-town star Salman Khan was in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to promote his upcoming film 'Dabbang 3' in the two Telugu states. Prabhudeva directorial is slated for release on December 20.

At the pre-release event, Salman Khan said, "Hyderabadis always give me a warm welcome. I am releasing 'Dabangg 3' in Telugu too.

Ram Charan is like my youngest brother. Chiranjeevi is very friendly too. Venkatesh is a seasoned star and has been a friend for 25 years. I hope Telugu viewers will like my movie,"

Ram Charan said, "I learnt many things from Salman, Chiranjeevi, Sudip and Venkateshgaru. Primarily, I like to imbibe the discipline of earlier generation stars."

Venky said 'Dabangg 3 is going to be released in Telugu and it will be good to see Salman Khan mouthing Telugu dialogues.

