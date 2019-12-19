Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Salman Khan hails 'Hyderabadis'

Salman Khan hails
Highlights

B-town star Salman Khan was in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to promote his upcoming film 'Dabbang 3' in the two Telugu states.

B-town star Salman Khan was in Hyderabad on Wednesday, to promote his upcoming film 'Dabbang 3' in the two Telugu states. Prabhudeva directorial is slated for release on December 20.

At the pre-release event, Salman Khan said, "Hyderabadis always give me a warm welcome. I am releasing 'Dabangg 3' in Telugu too.

Ram Charan is like my youngest brother. Chiranjeevi is very friendly too. Venkatesh is a seasoned star and has been a friend for 25 years. I hope Telugu viewers will like my movie,"

Ram Charan said, "I learnt many things from Salman, Chiranjeevi, Sudip and Venkateshgaru. Primarily, I like to imbibe the discipline of earlier generation stars."

Venky said 'Dabangg 3 is going to be released in Telugu and it will be good to see Salman Khan mouthing Telugu dialogues.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Review: Salman Back As Chulbul Pandey, Kichcha Sudeep Excels As Baddie


Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top