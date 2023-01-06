Samantha back at work, dismisses rumours that she's on a sabbatical

Laying to rest rumours that she is taking a long sabbatical from work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started recording for her upcoming film. The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, took to social media to declare that she is back at work. She shared a picture of her recording for upcoming movie Shaakuntalam.

On her Instagram page, Samantha quoted author Nikki Rowe to drive home the point that it is in the work she find the solace.

"Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. - Nikki Rowe," she wrote with the hashtag 'Shaakuntalam', which is the name of her upcoming film.

There have been rumours that the actress is taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from 'Family Man' helmers Raj and DK's next project, 'Citadel'. However, she has dismissed all these rumours.

Samantha, who impressed everyone with her performance in 'Yashoda', has an interesting slate of projects including 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda, besides 'Citadel'.

Last year, she made a dazzling presence in the 'Oo Antava' song from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. In October, she was diagnosed with with a rare condition called Myositis, which weakens muscles. Since then there have been rumours surrounding her.

The actress is determined to overcome the odds. She began the new year on a positive note. "Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!" she wrote on Instagram.