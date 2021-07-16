Samantha Declares Allu Arha The Next Superstar

After the Kapoors, the Allus are the only family in Indian cinema to have four generation of actors from the same family. This mighty rare feat was achieved after Allu Arjun's doting daughter Allu Arha came on-board Samantha's Shaakuntalam. She is the latest entrant from the Allu family after the legendary Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Aravind, and Allu Arjun.

Arha recently joined the cast of Shaakuntalam, a mythological love drama, starring Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Looks like Arha, who is presently shooting for her portion, has found herself a superstar fan already in Samantha.

"She got it right in the very first take ❤️.. all her dialogues… going to be a super 🌟.. God bless," Samantha shared on Instagram, declaring Allu Arha the next superstar.

Allu Sirish also wished his niece all the best and was confident that she is going to make them proud. "Wishing my baby niece Allu Arha all the best for playing prince Bharata in #Shakuntalam. I'm sure she will make us all proud," he posted.

Notably, Allu Arha's Anjali Anjali video song had cumulatively clocked over 15 million views on digital media platforms. And now, she is being applauded for her natural talent right in the early stages of her career. She sure seems to be a superstar in the making.