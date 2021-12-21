Samantha Gives A Befitting Reply To A Netizen Who Criticized Her For Divorcing Naga Chaitanya

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced a couple of months ago. They announced this news just a couple of days before their 4th wedding anniversary and shocked all their fans. Although the rumours regarding the divorce were doing rounds in social media immediately after Sam dropped the 'Akkineni' tag, the couple maintained it as a secret for a couple of months. Finally, with an official statement, the couple announced the news and broke the hearts of all their fans.

Samantha is facing trolls on this issue on social media for two months. She complete Char Dham Yatra and also visited many temples in order to make herself out from this issue.

Off late, a netizen criticized Samantha with a harsh comment! Sam shared the comment and also gave a befitting reply to him…

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

The netizen wrote, "Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!

Well, Samantha replied him by jotting down, "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul."

Speaking about Samantha's work front, she was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie. She essayed a cameo role and shook her leg for "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava…" song and rocked on the dance stage in this special number.

Recently she wrapped up the shooting of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie. Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role in this periodic love tale while Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Well, recently she also announced a Hollywood movie… Thus, her next movie is 'The Arrangements Of Love' which will be directed by BAFTA winning director Philip John. Samantha is all set to essay the role of a detective in this movie who also runs a detective agency being a strong-minded and funny force attitude along with a progressive bisexual Tamil woman having ultra-traditional parents.