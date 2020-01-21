Samantha in 'negative role'

Actress Samantha joining the very famous 'The Family Man' for season 2 gave a lot of excitement to Telugu fans. There were rumors that she is playing a baddy in it.

Here is the picture from the shoot revealed by Samantha herself. With Tuesday being the last day of shoot for the second season of 'The Family Man', the actress posted a picture in a rugged look on seashore which very much suggests that her role has 'negative shades'.

She wrote about discovering 'her' in herself for this challenging role and feels she did not definitely 'eff' it up. Earlier, talking about her web debut, Samantha Akkineni had said, "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution.

What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India's most loved series, The Family Man.

I have loved Raj & DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners."

When asked about her role in the critically acclaimed show, Samantha added "I haven't done such a role before."